Pink Bowling for Breast Cancer

In Joplin. They were bowling to help those with breast cancer.
    Bowling and a silent auction were all  part of the second annual "Pink Ribbon Bowl" - organized by breast cancer survivor, Sandy Hicks.
    The event raised money to help pay for tattoos for women, to cover scars from breast cancer.
    Hicks says - it's a way to help women cope with the changes breast cancer brings to their lives.

Sandy Hicks, Breast Cancer Survivor: "When you get the replaced, it's not the same, it leaves you with lumps, it leaves you with scars, they're uneven, they're not pretty, so when you're able to cover them up and see something pretty when you look in the mirror, it makes everything better."

    Around two hundred people participated - raising just under $5,000.

    Saturday, April 7 2018 9:32 PM EDT
