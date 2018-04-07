Close to 500 people showed up for Healthy Kids Day 2018 over at the Joplin YMCA on Saturday. Healthy Kids Day is the Y's national initiative to improve the health and well-being of families across the country.

The day began with the Freeman 5k and fun run. Afterward, kids and adults enjoyed games and entertainment, and ate free meals provided by Panda Express

Y officials say the event really highlights what the YMCA is all about. Attendees also got to enjoy some performances by Midwest Regional Ballet.