Community Health Fair

Firefighters are working to put out flames at an abandoned building on 10th, between Locust and Broadway in Pittsburg. The fire was full engulfed around 8 this evening.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out flames at an abandoned building on 10th, between Locust and Broadway in Pittsburg. The fire was full engulfed around 8 this evening.More >>
Joplin police are hunting a suspect after a man entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama just after midnight Saturday morning and physically assaulted a juvenile female.More >>
Joplin police are hunting a suspect after a man entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama just after midnight Saturday morning and physically assaulted a juvenile female.More >>
"There's no way it's 500 dollars" Cheryl Gregory was shocked when she got her gas, water, trash and sewer bill saying she owed 535 dollars for the month, about five times more than her usual bill. "So I had been paying 70 to 90 dollars and then they're saying on top of that, they're saying it's another 200 and something" She called the city hall and they said she has been under billed for the two years she's lived in Afton. "They said...More >>
"There's no way it's 500 dollars" Cheryl Gregory was shocked when she got her gas, water, trash and sewer bill saying she owed 535 dollars for the month, about five times more than her usual bill. "So I had been paying 70 to 90 dollars and then they're saying on top of that, they're saying it's another 200 and something" She called the city hall and they said she has been under billed for the two years she's lived in Afton. "They said...More >>
We sat down with former police chief about why she wouldn't let local officials arrest her husband.More >>
We sat down with former police chief about why she wouldn't let local officials arrest her husband.More >>