Healthy living was on people's minds over at the YMCA in Nevada, Missouri on Saturday. They hosted their 14th annual community health fair.

Hundreds of attendees showed up for the event, which featured 50 booths as well as blood pressure and cholesterol screenings. One of the event's themes was living in a preventative way, that helps individuals stay out of the hospital with serious medical issues.

There were also some fun prize drawings, with a bike and helmet as the grand prize.

