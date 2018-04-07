Quantcast

Abandoned Building Burns in Pittsburg

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Pittsburg, KS -

Firefighters are working to put out flames at an abandoned building near 10th and Broadway  in Pittsburg. The fire was full engulfed around 8 this evening. KOAM-TV  producer Ian Arians was on the scene and shot  images with his phone. No one was inside or injured.  The building is located on tenth street across from a used clothing facility. As of 9:30 pm fire crews were still on the scene and a cause of the fire had not been reported. 

