Delaware Co. Father Arrested in Shooting Death of 13 year Old Son

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK -

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping with a fatal shooting in Delaware County. A father is being held on a murder complaint in the fatal shooting of his 13-year old son who was driving what the father thought was a stolen truck. 

Bail has not been set on Tony Rutherford, 47 of rural Jay.  An OSBI press release indicates the shooting occurred around 1:43 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Delaware County Sheriff deputies discovered the teen dead inside a pickup truck when they arrived at the scene.

Rutherford was contacted by neighbors of activity at the vacant home of Rutherford's older son.   Rutherford drove to the house and witnessed someone driving his son's pickup truck. Rutherford gave chase and fired his rifle at the driver several times, unknowingly hitting his 13-year-old son, the press release states.

"Tony and his family are very sorry by the loss of their child and time will reveal the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident which does not constitute a crime," said Winston Connor II, Rutherford's attorney.

District Attorney Kenny Wright said the investigation is ongoing.
 

