Pittsburg Closes Street Section Because Of "Unsafe Building"

The city of Pittsburg has closed off a section of 5th Street between Broadway and Pine because of an "unsafe building." The city received a call on Friday from a nearby business about this building at 113 West 5th street. Building safety officials reported that the structure had moved since its last inspection in 20-17. The Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall says they're currently trying to work out a deal with the owner to get the building demolished.

Hall says, "The city's just in that awkward situation of putting tax payer money up to knock it down and then try to take legal action after the fact to try to collect that money. Or hopefully the property owner who we're negotiating with right now will step up and do the right thing and either do a cost sharing with us. But we need to get this building down as soon as possible for the rest of the people on that block."

That section of 5th street will remain closed until the building is demolished. The connected 5th Street Bar and Grill however, will remain open.