There were plenty of new and old cars and even a few retired police dogs, at Sunday's Police Dog Benefit Car Show over in Joplin. Besides being a fun time for car enthusiasts, the show also raised money to help pay the medical bills of retired police dogs.

K9 cops put their lives on the line just like their masters, but it's not all easy living after they reach retirement. Organizers would like to make this car show for K9 cops an annual event.