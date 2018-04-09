Gorillas Track and Field Complete in ASU Relays

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Pittsburg State University men's outdoor track & field team claimed a narrow team victory at the David Noble Angelo State University Relays Sunday (Apr. 8) despite not fielding a full team in the meet, while the Pitt State women finished third overall with their partial squad.



The Gorillas men compiled 150 points to edge the host school Angelo State by two points. ASU won the women's competition with 191.5 points. Texas A&M University-Commerce was second with 121.5 points and Pitt State totaled 121 points for third place.



In the men's action, sprinter NaRon Rollins broke a pair of school records, racing to victory in the 100 meters in 10.09 seconds and claiming the win in the 200 meters in 20.72.



Ian Duncan won the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 11.5 inches, while Levi Wyrick tied for first place in the hammer throw with a best mark of 196-2. Bo Farrow placed second in the shot put (58-11.5) and discus (174-9) and third in the hammer (181-2). Kai Miller also placed second in the pole vault (16-4.75).



Joshua Hudiburg finished third in the javelin (214-7) while Omar Lewis placed third in the shot put (56-7.25).



In the women's action, Haven Lander set a new school record with her winning clearance of 12-10.25 in the pole vault. Renee Rhodes finished second in the discipline (12-6.25). Jena Black also won the shot put with the second-best throw in school history (52-2.5). Hanna Fergason (19-3.25) and Asia Anderson (19-1.25) finished first/second in the long jump.



Kelsey Lewis raced to victory in the 200 meters in 23.99, while Allyn Murray placed second in the javelin (131-5). Jasmine Smith finished third in the shot put (48-6.75) and the discus (149-8).