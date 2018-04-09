Pitt State Gets Shutout in Series Opener with UCO

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:



PITTSBURG — Ryan Lemoine and three relievers combined on a five-hit shutout as the University of Central Oklahoma baseball team blanked Pittsburg State University, 4-0, in the series opener Sunday (Apr. 8) at Al Ortolani FIeld.



Lemoine (7-1) scattered four hits over six innings of work to earn the win for UCO (26-10, 18-4 MIAA), which maintained its lead in the conference standings.



Paul Kropf belted a solo home run to give UCO a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, after Pitt State starter Brendan Stanek (3-4) retired the first 11 Bronchos batters. Caleb Peters added a two-run homer as part of a three-run fifth inning for UCO.



Reece Garvie had a pair of hits for the Gorillas.



Pitt State (22-12, 14-8 MIAA) and UCO will resume play with a 1 p.m. doubleheader Monday.