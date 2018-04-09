Church Dedication Celebrates 12 Year Building Effort

A construction project twelve years in the making came to fruition Sunday for First Baptist Church of Joplin.

Built on property purchased in 2003, on Connecticut avenue, the church celebrated completion with a ribbon cutting and dedication service Sunday morning.

After selling its historic downtown building on Pearl, church members met for about eighteen months off site. The Family Life Center was finished in 2010. The eleven thousand square foot new education and children's facility now complete, includes a library, classrooms for kids, offices and rooms for adult programs.

Pastor Jamie Tickel said, "It's so exciting, you know, today we're going to look back on God's faith on us to bring us to this point. We're gonna remember some of the people that aren't able to be here that were real proponents of it and of course we're gonna look forward to the future. We think God has a great plan for us and this is just a part of that chapter."

First Baptist Joplin has a 129 year history in the community. The $3.7 million dollar new facility allows potential for expansion.

