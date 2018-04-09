Lord Named 2018 Four Year College Coach of the Year by KBCA

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Pittsburg State University head women's basketball coach Lane Lord has been named the 2018 Kansas Four Year College Coach of the Year by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association (KBCA).



Lord will be honored at the KBCA All-Star Game and Awards Reception on June 23 at Sam's Chapel in Pioneer Hall on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University.



Lord guided the Gorillas to a 23-7 overall record during the 2017-18 season. He has compiled a 231-102 (.694) record in his 11-year tenure at Pitt State, including five trips to the NCAA Division II National Tournament and the program's first two Elite Eight appearances. Lord led the Gorillas to four straight NCAA Tournament berths (2014-17) and his Pitt State program has averaged 24.4 wins during the past seven seasons (2012-18), compiling a 171-50 record.



Lord has been honored as the MIAA Coach of the Year five times (2009, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017) and he has been selected the NCAA Regional Coach of the Year three times (2009, 2012, 2017).



Lord came to Pitt State from Barton County Community College, where he directed the Cougars' women's basketball program for three seasons (2005-07), compiling a 77-21 (.786) record. In his final season at Barton County, he directed the Cougars to a 27-3 overall record and a share of the Jayhawk Conference West regular season championship.



Prior to his time at BCCC, he served as head girls' basketball coach at Wichita Heights High School for nine years (1996-2004). He amassed an 89-8 (.918) record and a claimed a pair of Kansas Class 6A state titles during his final four years at the post, earning Kansas Class 6A Coach of Year twice (2002-03). In 2003, he was named the Kansas Girls Coach of the Year for all classes by the National Federation of High School Coaches.