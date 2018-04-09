KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-9

Quantcast

KANSAS SCHOOL FUNDING

  • Kansas lawmakers pass a school funding bill hoping to meet a court mandate.  Legislators approved the $534 Million dollar increase to education funding early Sunday morning.  The plan passed the Senate 21 to 19, and got House approval.  Included in the education bill is $10 Million for a pilot program to team up schools and community mental health centers to treat at-risk students.

UNSAFE PITTSBURG BUILDING

  • The city of Pittsburg is working to bring down an unsafe building that forced the closure of a section of Fifth street between Broadway and Pine.  Building safety officials report the structure has moved since its last inspection in 2017.  That section of 5th street will remain closed until the building is demolished.  The connected 5th Street Bar and Grill however, will remain open.

SYRIA GAS ATTACK

  • The U.N. Security Council is planning an emergency session today over a suspected gas attack in a rebel held town near Damascus, Syria.  Local rescuers claim 40 people were killed.  President Donald Trump is blaming Syrian President Bashar Assad, but Assad's government denies it.

HOCKEY TEAM VIGIL

  • The Canadian City of Humboldt, Saskatchewan held a vigil Sunday to mourn 15 members of a junior hockey team killed in a bus crash.  A semi-trailer slammed into the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos Team to a playoff game on Friday.  Two dozen players, ranging in age from 16 to 20-years old, coaches and the driver were all on board.

  A Southwest Missouri Woman Dies From Crash Injuries

    Monday, April 9 2018

    A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash.   A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush.  Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.   On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace died from her injuries.

    Monday, April 9 2018
  13-Year-Old Boy Dead After Weekend Shooting

    Sunday, April 8 2018
