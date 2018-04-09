KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-9

A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...More >>
The city of Pittsburg has closed off a section of 5th Street between Broadway and Pine because of an "unsafe building." The city received a call on Friday from a nearby business about this building at 113 West 5th street. Building safety officials reported that the structure had moved since its last inspection in 20-17. The Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall says they're currently trying to work out a deal with the owner to get the building demolished....More >>
Working late into Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Kansas lawmakers finally passed an education funding bill it hopes meets the requirements of a Supreme Court mandate to boost spending on public schools. The final day of debate took place with teachers rallying at the capitol. Republican Governor Jeff Colyer publicly endorsed the bill that would phase in a $534 million increase in education funding over five years.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping with a fatal shooting in Delaware County. A father is being held on a murder complaint in the fatal shooting of his 13-year old son who was driving what the father thought was a stolen truck.More >>
