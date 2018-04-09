Tank or Bank: "A Quiet Place" Tops Box Office (weekend of 4-6 thru 4-8)

Movie-goers give a shout out to “A Quiet Place” helping the thriller rake in $50 Million in its debut weekend! Here’s a look the other movies rounding out the top five according to Box Office Mojo.

BOX OFFICE TOP FIVE (Weekend of 4-6 thru 4-8)

A Quiet Place $50 Million Ready Player One $25.1 Million Blockers $21.4 Million Black Panther $8.43 Million I Can Only Imagine $8.36 Million Tyler Perry’s Acrimony $8.1 Million

