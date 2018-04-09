Quantcast

Tank or Bank: "A Quiet Place" Tops Box Office (weekend of 4-6 thru 4-8)

Movie-goers give a shout out to “A Quiet Place” helping the thriller rake in $50 Million in its debut weekend!  Here’s a look the other movies rounding out the top five according to Box Office Mojo.

BOX OFFICE TOP FIVE (Weekend of 4-6 thru 4-8)

  1. A Quiet Place                     $50 Million
  2. Ready Player One             $25.1 Million
  3. Blockers                               $21.4 Million
  4. Black Panther                    $8.43 Million
  5. I Can Only Imagine          $8.36 Million
  6. Tyler Perry’s Acrimony   $8.1 Million

Noticed I included 6 movies in the Box Office Top Five?  Click here to see how Tawnya’s predictions fared!

