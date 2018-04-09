Quantcast

Pittsburg Lions Club Bake Sale

The Pittsburg Lions Club hosts its Big Spring Bake Sale at the Meadowbrook Mall this weekend.  You’ll find lots of goodies at the North entrance from 10:30am - 2:00pm both Friday and Saturday (April 13-14th).  The money raised will help fund PHS band members attend Lions Band and a week-long leadership experience.  

