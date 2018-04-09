A Southwest Missouri Woman Dies From Crash Injuries

A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace died from her injuries. Joplin Police report alcohol and drugs are contributing factors to the crash.