Fire Marshal Investigates Pittsburg Fire

The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire at 111 E. 10th Street in Pittsburg.

Pittsburg Fire Department crews responded to the fire just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th.  Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire venting through the roof.  The 1 1/2 story commercial building was unoccupied.

Police checked the residence next door to get people out, but no one was home.  Police did find a dog and got it out.  That neighboring residence was not damaged.

Authorities say the commercial building and items inside were extensively damaged.  The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.  Investigators are still examining the scene.

