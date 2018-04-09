Legislative Round Up: Protections for Whistleblowers

The Missouri House passes legislation that strengthens protections for whistleblowers.

Under current state law, state employees are allowed to release information to the press, and law enforcement which shows the violation of law, mismanagement or waste of funds within a state agency without fear of disciplinary action.

In this current bill the scope of that information is expanded to include violation of policy, waste of public resources, alteration of technical findings or communication of scientific opinion and breaches of professional ethical standards.

Also in this bill, an extension of the length of time an employee can allege disciplinary action was taken against them for the disclosure of information. Public employees now have one year, up from 30 days.

The bill now heads to the Missouri House.