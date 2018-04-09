BC-US--Trump-Russia Probe,2nd Ld-Writethru
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump lawyer
By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal agents on Monday raided the offices of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, who has been under intense public scrutiny for weeks over a $130,000 payment to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.
The raid on Cohen's office was done by the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan and was based at least partly on a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, according to Cohen's lawyer, Stephen Ryan.
"The decision by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary," Ryan said in a statement. "It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients."
Ryan did not elaborate on the documents that were taken from Cohen's office but said he has cooperated with investigators, including speaking with lawmakers looking into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
In his remarks to the Senate intelligence committee, Cohen confirmed that during the early parts of the Trump campaign, the Trump Organization pursued a proposal in Russia for a Trump Tower Moscow. He has downplayed the significance of the deal, which fell through, and said it wasn't related to the campaign.
But Cohen has more recently attracted attention for his acknowledgment that he paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of his own pocket just days before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen has said neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Daniels and he was not reimbursed for the payment.
Trump told reporters last week that he did not know about the payment.
Daniels has said she had sex with the president in 2006. She has been suing to invalidate the nondisclosure agreement she signed before the election and has offered to return the $130,000 she was paid in order to "set the record straight."
Daniels argues the agreement is legally invalid because it was signed by only Daniels and Cohen, but was not signed by Trump.
The New York Times first reported on the raid.
Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...More >>
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...More >>
The city of Pittsburg has closed off a section of 5th Street between Broadway and Pine because of an "unsafe building." The city received a call on Friday from a nearby business about this building at 113 West 5th street. Building safety officials reported that the structure had moved since its last inspection in 20-17. The Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall says they're currently trying to work out a deal with the owner to get the building demolished....More >>
