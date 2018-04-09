Family Speaks Out as JPD Investigates Assault on Juvenile

Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin.

Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot.

The family sent out the following statement:

"Our Family and our daughter are beginning the healing process from this very traumatic incident. We hate that it happened but thank God that it was not worse. We have complete faith in Joplin Police Department that they will do everything in their power to catch the person who violated the sanctity of our home, we are grateful for any and all information citizens can give to help JPD with their investigation and appreciates everyone's prayers and well wishes."

Joplin Police Officers and Detectives are looking for the suspect. He was described to them as a white male in his 30's wearing dark clothing. Police encourage anyone with information call them at 417-623-3131.

Police say as always, ensure windows and doors are secure and stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.