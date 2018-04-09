Gorilla Men Sweep Weekly MIAA Track and Field Honors

Pittsburg State's Jared Page was named the MIAA Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week on Monday. Page posted the third-best point total in Division II this season in the decathlon at Angelo State over the weekend. He finished second in the event with 7,134 points. He won the 100 meter race, the 110 meter hurdles and 400 meter race, while finishing second in the pole vault and javelin. His point total ranks #4 all-time in PSU history.

NaRon Rollins was named the MIAA Men's Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week. At the same event, Rollins posted the fastest time in Division II this season in the 100 meter race and 200 meter race. He posted a 10.09 in the 100m and 20.72 in the 200m. Both of those times are school record.

RELEASE FROM THE MIAA:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (April 9, 2018) – Pittsburg State’s Jared Page was named the MIAA Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week and his teammate, NaRon Rollins has been named the MIAA Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week.

MIAA Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week

Jared Page, Hurdles/Multis, Pittsburg State University

Page, a junior from Hutchinson, Kan., posted the third-best point total in NCAA Division II this season in the decathlon at the David Noble Angelo State University Multis Thursday-Friday (Apr. 5-6). He placed second in the competition with a personal-best 7,134 points. Page won the 100 meters (10.80), 110 meter hurdles (14.82) and 400 meters (49.13) disciplines. He placed second in the pole vault (14-111) and the javelin (162-6.25). His point total ranks fourth-best all-time in Pitt State history.

Also nominated: TJ Dozier, Fort Hays; Bryan Burns, Missouri Southern; Trenton Finley, Southwest Baptist; Nathan Liby, Central Missouri; Jacob Bartling, Nebraska Kearney; Cedric Lee, Washburn; Phil Thompson, Missouri Western.

MIAA Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week

NaRon Rollins, Sprints, Pittsburg State University

Rollins, a junior from Platte City, Mo., posted the fastest time in NCAA Division II this season in both the 100 meters and 200 meters at the David Noble Angelo State University Relays Sunday (Apr. 8). Rollins set a pair of school records as well with his winning time of 10.09 seconds in the 100m and 20.72 seconds in the 200m.

Also nominated: Nathan Painter, Missouri Southern; Will O’Keefe, Southwest Baptist; Corey Ballentine, Washburn.