Yellowstone National Park Comes To Lakeside Elementary

Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot.
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace died from her injuries.
The city of Pittsburg has closed off a section of 5th Street between Broadway and Pine because of an "unsafe building." The city received a call on Friday from a nearby business about this building at 113 West 5th street. Building safety officials reported that the structure had moved since its last inspection in 20-17. The Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall says they're currently trying to work out a deal with the owner to get the building demolished.
