Dollar General Opens New Location in Pittsburg

Officials are celebrating the opening of a new Dollar General store at 820 W. 4th Street (Hwy 126) in Pittsburg. Store officials say a grand opening will take place on Saturday, April 14th at 8:00 a.m., but the store is already open for business.

The April 14th celebration will include gift cards for the first 50 adult shoppers and a tote bag with giveaways for the first 200 shoppers.

"Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products," said Dan Nieser, Dollar General's senior vice president of real estate and store development. "We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General's new location."

Dollar General stores have food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products. Officials say departments are easily recognizable with visible signage.

Traditional Dollar General stores employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need. Anyone interested in joining the Dollar General team may visit the Career section at www.dollargeneral.com.

The other Dollar General location in Pittsburg is 2810 N. Broadway.