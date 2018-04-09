2nd Annual Pitt State Fishing Club Tournament - April 21

Monday, April 9 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:00:29 GMT
Kids are still learning, eating and playing here at the Afton Public Schools, but keeping school in session could be more important for kid's trying to graduate, Like Cindy Saylor's son who's a senior at the high school. "We're filling out scholarships. We've got deadlines for scholarships and in order to get those scholarships, you've got deadlines to meet or your final GPA. And if school is extended, that final GPA is not gonna be ready. So that could cost them more i...More >>
Kids are still learning, eating and playing here at the Afton Public Schools, but keeping school in session could be more important for kid's trying to graduate, Like Cindy Saylor's son who's a senior at the high school. "We're filling out scholarships. We've got deadlines for scholarships and in order to get those scholarships, you've got deadlines to meet or your final GPA. And if school is extended, that final GPA is not gonna be ready. So that could cost them more i...More >>
Monday, April 9 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:13:05 GMT
Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...
Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...
Monday, April 9 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:55:23 GMT
The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire at 111 E. 10th Street in Pittsburg. Pittsburg Fire Department crews responded to the fire just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th. Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire venting through the roof. The 1 1/2 story commercial building was unoccupied. Police checked the residence next door to get people out, but no one was home. Police did find a dog and got it out. ...More >>
The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire at 111 E. 10th Street in Pittsburg. Pittsburg Fire Department crews responded to the fire just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th. Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire venting through the roof. The 1 1/2 story commercial building was unoccupied. Police checked the residence next door to get people out, but no one was home. Police did find a dog and got it out. ...More >>
A Southwest Missouri Woman Dies From Crash Injuries
Monday, April 9 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:40:08 GMT
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...
Monday, April 9 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-04-09 13:28:51 GMT
KANSAS SCHOOL FUNDING Kansas lawmakers pass a school funding bill hoping to meet a court mandate. Legislators approved the $534 Million dollar increase to education funding early Sunday morning. The plan passed the Senate 21 to 19, and got House approval. Included in the education bill is $10 Million for a pilot program to team up schools and community mental health centers to treat at-risk students. UNSAFE PITTSBURG BUILDING The city of Pittsburg is working...More >>
KANSAS SCHOOL FUNDING Kansas lawmakers pass a school funding bill hoping to meet a court mandate. Legislators approved the $534 Million dollar increase to education funding early Sunday morning. The plan passed the Senate 21 to 19, and got House approval. Included in the education bill is $10 Million for a pilot program to team up schools and community mental health centers to treat at-risk students. UNSAFE PITTSBURG BUILDING The city of Pittsburg is working...More >>
Sunday, April 8 2018 10:03 PM EDT2018-04-09 02:03:20 GMT
The Delaware County Sheriff's Department responded to a call reporting a shooting on this rural Jay, Oklahoma property at 1:43 Saturday morning. When deputies got there, they found a 13-year-old boy dead inside a pickup truck. That's when they called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. "During our investigation, we determined that neighbors out in that area saw some suspicious activity at a nearby vacant home. They called the homeowners parents who lived near by. The...More >>
The Delaware County Sheriff's Department responded to a call reporting a shooting on this rural Jay, Oklahoma property at 1:43 Saturday morning. When deputies got there, they found a 13-year-old boy dead inside a pickup truck. That's when they called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. "During our investigation, we determined that neighbors out in that area saw some suspicious activity at a nearby vacant home. They called the homeowners parents who lived near by. The...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:36:47 GMT
Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with foc...More >>
Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with foc...More >>
Monday, March 26 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:48:57 GMT
Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>
Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>
Monday, April 9 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-04-09 22:52:04 GMT
20 playwrights will showcase their talents at this year's Inge Festival. The playwrights, representing 14 states, will have a public rehearsed reading of their new scripts during the 37th Annual William Inge Theater Festival. The event is May 9th through 12th at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. Each year, the Inge Festival New Play Lab connects emerging playwrights with the national theater community. The playwrights receive feedback of their selected subm...More >>
20 playwrights will showcase their talents at this year's Inge Festival. The playwrights, representing 14 states, will have a public rehearsed reading of their new scripts during the 37th Annual William Inge Theater Festival. The event is May 9th through 12th at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas. Each year, the Inge Festival New Play Lab connects emerging playwrights with the national theater community. The playwrights receive feedback of their selected subm...More >>
Monday, April 9 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-04-09 18:59:01 GMT
Golden Paw in Joplin is having a fundraiser at Golden Corral on Monday, April 9th. Staff and volunteers will be helping bus tables and serve drinks from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each tip they collect will be a donation to Golden Paw. If you would like to take part, just ask the host to sit you in Golden Paws section.More >>
Golden Paw in Joplin is having a fundraiser at Golden Corral on Monday, April 9th. Staff and volunteers will be helping bus tables and serve drinks from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each tip they collect will be a donation to Golden Paw. If you would like to take part, just ask the host to sit you in Golden Paws section.More >>
Monday, February 12 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-12 17:26:24 GMT
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.
Thursday, March 29 2018 12:37 PM EDT2018-03-29 16:37:00 GMT
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) presents a free Diabetes Education Program on Tuesday, April 10th at 6:30 pm at the CHC/SEK clinic at 3011 N. Michigan in Pittsburg. The topic for April will be "Aging with Diabetes" with guest speaker Brenda Brennan, Nurse Practitioner. Learn the ways aging can influence diabetes control and how you can counteract the effects. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call CHC/SEK at 620-240...More >>
The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas (CHC/SEK) presents a free Diabetes Education Program on Tuesday, April 10th at 6:30 pm at the CHC/SEK clinic at 3011 N. Michigan in Pittsburg. The topic for April will be "Aging with Diabetes" with guest speaker Brenda Brennan, Nurse Practitioner. Learn the ways aging can influence diabetes control and how you can counteract the effects. The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call CHC/SEK at 620-240...More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:17 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:17:57 GMT
FORT SCOTT – The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces that Ward Kraft will be holding a job fair Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main St., Downtown fort Scott. Ward Kraft has immediate openings in sales, production, and office staff. The company’s motto is to hire for the person, not the position. If job seekers have experience or the ambition to learn new skills they are willing to train the right people. Ward ...More >>
FORT SCOTT – The Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces that Ward Kraft will be holding a job fair Tuesday, April 10, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Empress Event Center, 7 N. Main St., Downtown fort Scott. Ward Kraft has immediate openings in sales, production, and office staff. The company’s motto is to hire for the person, not the position. If job seekers have experience or the ambition to learn new skills they are willing to train the right people. Ward ...More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-03-22 19:13:45 GMT
American Red Cross Blood Drive/St. Paul-Erie community St. Francis Parrish Hall, St. Paul 47 Hwy. & 1st Street Tuesday April 10, 2018 1:30 pm-6:30 pm Please call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule and expedite your appointmentMore >>
American Red Cross Blood Drive/St. Paul-Erie community St. Francis Parrish Hall, St. Paul 47 Hwy. & 1st Street Tuesday April 10, 2018 1:30 pm-6:30 pm Please call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule and expedite your appointmentMore >>
Thursday, March 15 2018 1:39 PM EDT2018-03-15 17:39:45 GMT
U.S. Air Force Academy Band Presents "A Celebration of Excellence" The United States Air Force Academy Band from Colorado Springs presents "A Celebration of Excellence" at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg, KS on Tuesday, 10 April 2018 at 7:00 PM. This family-friendly event will feature the Concert Band in a program that highlights musical diversity and represents the excellence of our men and women in uniform. The concert is free and open to th...More >>
U.S. Air Force Academy Band Presents "A Celebration of Excellence" The United States Air Force Academy Band from Colorado Springs presents "A Celebration of Excellence" at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg, KS on Tuesday, 10 April 2018 at 7:00 PM. This family-friendly event will feature the Concert Band in a program that highlights musical diversity and represents the excellence of our men and women in uniform. The concert is free and open to th...More >>