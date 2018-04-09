37th Annual Inge Theater Festival - May 9 - 12

20 playwrights will showcase their talents at this year's Inge Festival.

The playwrights, representing 14 states, will have a public rehearsed reading of their new scripts during the 37th Annual William Inge Theater Festival. The event is May 9th through 12th at Independence Community College in Independence, Kansas.

Each year, the Inge Festival New Play Lab connects emerging playwrights with the national theater community. The playwrights receive feedback of their selected submitted play from a panel of theater experts. They also meet with fine arts professionals from across the country, attend intensive playwriting seminars, a masterclass with the Inge Festival Honoree to help them refine their craft, and enjoy the small-town hospitality of William Inge's hometown of Independence Kansas.

The Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission partners with the Inge Festival in presenting the New Play Lab. The Commission is dedicated to measuring, promoting, supporting and expanding the creative industries to grow the state's economy and create creative industry-related jobs.

The New Play Lab writers were selected through a blind reading by a panel of nationwide theater practitioners. The readings for the 20 plays are open to the public. Tickets go on sale April 2 at www.ingecenter.org , or at (620) 332-5648.

The 2018 New Play Lab playwrights are:

Sam Affloumado, New York, NY; Bendan Beseth, Los Angeles, CA; Rachael Carnes, Eugene, OR; Emma Carter, Fulton, MO; Kevin Daly, Hamden, CT; Dennis Danziger, Los Angeles, CA; Richard Davis Jr., Augusta, GA; J. Lois Diamond, New York, NY.

Also, Jordan Henry, Chattanooga, TN; Lee Lawing, Bainbridge Island, WA; Mildred Lewis, Inglewood, CA; Carl Maronich, Bourbonnais, IL; Aleks Merilo, Tacoma, WA; George Nelson, Provo, UT; Madeline Puccioni, Oakland, CA;.

Additionally, Ron Radice, Andover, MA; Greg Romero, Austin, TX; Boris Timanovsky, New York, NY; Asher Wyndham, Minneapolis, MN; and Rosemary Zibart, Santa Fe, NM.