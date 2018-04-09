Quantcast

ICC Theatre: Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind - April 12 - - KOAM TV 7

ICC Theatre: Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind - April 12 - 14



Independence Community College Theater Department presents the return of the Anna Plays with "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo- Futurist Plays in 30 Minutes." Thursday through Saturday April 12-14th, Shows start at 7pm. It takes place at the Fine Arts Building Black Box Theater located on the Independence Community College campus.

The call is out for all Independence Community College Theater Department "Anna Plays" alumni—40 years' worth—to attend a special showing on Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. of an ICC student-produced comedy.

This rapid-fire evening is a combination of scripted and improvisation and recommended for ages high school and older. In keeping with the riotous theme, admission fee is determined by the throw of a die—in which case, admission might be free!

The William Inge Center for the Arts at Independence Community College offers our Theatre Arts students a unique educational experience, where our students join an ensemble in which they learn, work, and grow together through a specialized system of training, as they earn a transferable Associate of Arts Degree in Theater.

