ICC Theatre: Too Much Light Makes The Baby Go Blind - April 12 - 14

Independence Community College Theater Department presents the return of the Anna Plays with "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind: 30 Neo- Futurist Plays in 30 Minutes." Thursday through Saturday April 12-14th, Shows start at 7pm. It takes place at the Fine Arts Building Black Box Theater located on the Independence Community College campus.
The call is out for all Independence Community College Theater Department "Anna Plays" alumni—40 years' worth—to attend a special showing on Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. of an ICC student-produced comedy.
This rapid-fire evening is a combination of scripted and improvisation and recommended for ages high school and older. In keeping with the riotous theme, admission fee is determined by the throw of a die—in which case, admission might be free!
The William Inge Center for the Arts at Independence Community College offers our Theatre Arts students a unique educational experience, where our students join an ensemble in which they learn, work, and grow together through a specialized system of training, as they earn a transferable Associate of Arts Degree in Theater.
Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...More >>
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
The U.S. Air Force Academy Band to Perform at Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg, KS. April 10, 2018.More >>
