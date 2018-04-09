Quantcast

Afton and Turkey Creek Schools still in session, despite the Okl - KOAM TV 7

Afton and Turkey Creek Schools still in session, despite the Oklahoma teacher walkout

Updated:
By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
Connect
AFTON, OKLAHOMA -

Kids are still learning, eating and playing here at the Afton Public Schools, but keeping school in session could be more important for kid's trying to graduate, Like Cindy Saylor's son who's a senior at the high school.
"We're filling out scholarships. We've got deadlines for scholarships and in order to get those scholarships, you've got deadlines to meet or your final GPA. And if school is extended, that final GPA is not gonna be ready. So that could cost them more in the long run"
The decision to keep school in session was a team effort.
Afton School District's superintendent, Randy Gardner says "We surveyed our staff. Both our certified and support. And then we had a special board meeting. Anything of course is the final decision, rests on the board. But we gave them the wished from the survey"
He says the Pre-K through eighth grade students eat for free, and some of the deciding factors in their decision was to make sure they're fed, and are able to take the state tests.
However, the school's support for the walkout is known among the staff, between T-shirts and support for neighboring school districts.
"Those that are interested that would like to go to the capital to lobby, then we will provide them means of going to the capital and we do have teachers that are going to go lobby at the capital"

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Afton and Turkey Creek Schools still in session, despite the Oklahoma teacher walkout

    Afton and Turkey Creek Schools still in session, despite the Oklahoma teacher walkout

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:00:29 GMT
    Kids are still learning, eating and playing here at the Afton Public Schools, but keeping school in session could be more important for kid's trying to graduate, Like Cindy Saylor's son who's a senior at the high school. "We're filling out scholarships. We've got deadlines for scholarships and in order to get those scholarships, you've got deadlines to meet or your final GPA. And if school is extended, that final GPA is not gonna be ready. So that could cost them more i...More >>
    Kids are still learning, eating and playing here at the Afton Public Schools, but keeping school in session could be more important for kid's trying to graduate, Like Cindy Saylor's son who's a senior at the high school. "We're filling out scholarships. We've got deadlines for scholarships and in order to get those scholarships, you've got deadlines to meet or your final GPA. And if school is extended, that final GPA is not gonna be ready. So that could cost them more i...More >>

  • Family Speaks Out as JPD Investigates Assault on Juvenile

    Family Speaks Out as JPD Investigates Assault on Juvenile

    Monday, April 9 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:13:05 GMT

    Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th.  Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama.  It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room.  Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...

    More >>

    Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th.  Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama.  It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room.  Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...

    More >>

  • Fire Marshal Investigates Pittsburg Fire

    Fire Marshal Investigates Pittsburg Fire

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:55:23 GMT
    The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire at 111 E. 10th Street in Pittsburg. Pittsburg Fire Department crews responded to the fire just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th.  Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire venting through the roof.  The 1 1/2 story commercial building was unoccupied. Police checked the residence next door to get people out, but no one was home.  Police did find a dog and got it out. ...More >>
    The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire at 111 E. 10th Street in Pittsburg. Pittsburg Fire Department crews responded to the fire just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th.  Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire venting through the roof.  The 1 1/2 story commercial building was unoccupied. Police checked the residence next door to get people out, but no one was home.  Police did find a dog and got it out. ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.