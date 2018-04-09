Afton and Turkey Creek Schools still in session, despite the Oklahoma teacher walkout

Kids are still learning, eating and playing here at the Afton Public Schools, but keeping school in session could be more important for kid's trying to graduate, Like Cindy Saylor's son who's a senior at the high school.

"We're filling out scholarships. We've got deadlines for scholarships and in order to get those scholarships, you've got deadlines to meet or your final GPA. And if school is extended, that final GPA is not gonna be ready. So that could cost them more in the long run"

The decision to keep school in session was a team effort.

Afton School District's superintendent, Randy Gardner says "We surveyed our staff. Both our certified and support. And then we had a special board meeting. Anything of course is the final decision, rests on the board. But we gave them the wished from the survey"

He says the Pre-K through eighth grade students eat for free, and some of the deciding factors in their decision was to make sure they're fed, and are able to take the state tests.

However, the school's support for the walkout is known among the staff, between T-shirts and support for neighboring school districts.

"Those that are interested that would like to go to the capital to lobby, then we will provide them means of going to the capital and we do have teachers that are going to go lobby at the capital"