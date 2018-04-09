GRDA Free Boater Safety Courses - April, May, June

Upcoming in April, May and June …

GRDA offering free boater safety education courses

Langley – As warmer weather draws near and lake enthusiasts plan trips to Oklahoma waters, the Grand River Dam Authority continues to promote safe, smart and certified boating. The GRDA Police Department is leading that effort by once again offering free "Kyle Williams Boater Safety Courses" on selected Saturdays, April through June.

These courses, held at the GRDA Ecosystems and Education Center in Langley, are named in memory of a 12-year old Oklahoma boy who lost his life in a 2004 personal watercraft accident on Lake Eufaula. In 2007, the Kyle Williams Safe Boating Act became an Oklahoma law, intended to help prevent similar accidents in the future. The law prohibits children between the ages of 12 and 16 (without a valid driver's license) from operating any vessel powered by a motor of more than 10 horsepower or sailing vessel 16 feet or longer, without first completing a state-approved boater safety course.

While children in this age group are required to take a course, the GRDA Police Department continues to encourage parents and other adults to participate as well.

"The courses offer many benefits for adults," said GRDA Vice President of Corporate Communications Justin Alberty. "First and foremost, they are a great way to once again familiarize yourself with basic boating procedures and, depending on your insurance, you might also qualify for a lower insurance rate after completing a course. Ultimately though, when adults participate they help send a message that safe boating is a lifelong priority."

Currently, GRDA has one course scheduled for April 14, two in May (12 and 19) and two in June (9 and 23). Courses last from 8AM to 5PM on those dates. While they are free to the public, GRDA does require attendees to pre-register. You can do that online by visiting the "Kyle Williams Boating Safety Classes" tab, under the Lake Information>2018 Lake Events dropdown menu on grda.com. You can also contact GRDA at (918) 256-0880.

