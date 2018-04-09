Tour Shows Update on Historic Home Restoration

A guided tour on Monday (4-9) shows the progression of the Joplin Historical Neighborhood Preservation Project as it turns back the clock to restore iconic Joplin houses. The organization established in 2017 with a mission to preserve and memorialize the Murphysburg Historic District. The Schifferdecker, Carriage and Zelleken homes are all in the process of restoration and are scheduled to be complete by the end of the year. The organizers see this as a way for the city to show off a piece of Joplin's history.
Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...More >>
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...More >>
