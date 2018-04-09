Quantcast

Tour Shows Update on Historic Home Restoration - KOAM TV 7

Tour Shows Update on Historic Home Restoration

Updated:

A guided tour on Monday (4-9) shows the progression of the Joplin Historical Neighborhood Preservation Project as it turns back the clock to restore iconic Joplin houses. The organization established in 2017 with a mission to preserve and memorialize the Murphysburg Historic District. The Schifferdecker, Carriage and Zelleken homes are all in the process of restoration and are scheduled to be complete by the end of the year. The organizers see this as a way for the city to show off a piece of Joplin's history.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Afton and Turkey Creek Schools still in session, despite the Oklahoma teacher walkout

    Afton and Turkey Creek Schools still in session, despite the Oklahoma teacher walkout

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:00:29 GMT
    Kids are still learning, eating and playing here at the Afton Public Schools, but keeping school in session could be more important for kid's trying to graduate, Like Cindy Saylor's son who's a senior at the high school. "We're filling out scholarships. We've got deadlines for scholarships and in order to get those scholarships, you've got deadlines to meet or your final GPA. And if school is extended, that final GPA is not gonna be ready. So that could cost them more i...More >>
    Kids are still learning, eating and playing here at the Afton Public Schools, but keeping school in session could be more important for kid's trying to graduate, Like Cindy Saylor's son who's a senior at the high school. "We're filling out scholarships. We've got deadlines for scholarships and in order to get those scholarships, you've got deadlines to meet or your final GPA. And if school is extended, that final GPA is not gonna be ready. So that could cost them more i...More >>

  • Family Speaks Out as JPD Investigates Assault on Juvenile

    Family Speaks Out as JPD Investigates Assault on Juvenile

    Monday, April 9 2018 5:13 PM EDT2018-04-09 21:13:05 GMT

    Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th.  Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama.  It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room.  Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...

    More >>

    Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th.  Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama.  It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room.  Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...

    More >>

  • Fire Marshal Investigates Pittsburg Fire

    Fire Marshal Investigates Pittsburg Fire

    Monday, April 9 2018 1:55 PM EDT2018-04-09 17:55:23 GMT
    The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire at 111 E. 10th Street in Pittsburg. Pittsburg Fire Department crews responded to the fire just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th.  Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire venting through the roof.  The 1 1/2 story commercial building was unoccupied. Police checked the residence next door to get people out, but no one was home.  Police did find a dog and got it out. ...More >>
    The Kansas State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a fire at 111 E. 10th Street in Pittsburg. Pittsburg Fire Department crews responded to the fire just before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 7th.  Firefighters say they arrived to find heavy smoke and fire venting through the roof.  The 1 1/2 story commercial building was unoccupied. Police checked the residence next door to get people out, but no one was home.  Police did find a dog and got it out. ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.