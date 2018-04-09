PSU's Lewis Named MIAA Track Athlete of the Week

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburg State University sprinter Kelsey Lewis was named the MIAA Track Athlete of the Week for women's outdoor track & field Monday (Apr. 9).

Lewis, a senior from Lee's Summit, Mo., posted a pair of top five marks in NCAA Division II at the David Noble Angelo State University Relays Sunday (Apr. 8). Lewis won the 200 meters in 23.99 seconds, climbing to No. 2 on the Division II list this season.  She also turned in a fast time of 11.86 seconds in the prelims of the 100 meters – the fifth-best mark in D2 in the discipline this season.

