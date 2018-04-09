PSU's Lewis Named MIAA Track Athlete of the Week

Pitt State is now 23-13 overall and 15-9 in the MIAA.More >>
Pitt State is now 23-13 overall and 15-9 in the MIAA.More >>
Kelsey Lewis posted top-5 marks in Division II in both the 100m and 200m.More >>
Kelsey Lewis posted top-5 marks in Division II in both the 100m and 200m.More >>
PSU's Jared Page and NaRon Rollins were named the MIAA Track and Field Athletes of the Week.More >>
PSU's Jared Page and NaRon Rollins were named the MIAA Track and Field Athletes of the Week.More >>
The Gorillas are an even 7-7 in MIAA play heading into Tuesday's games.More >>
The Gorillas are an even 7-7 in MIAA play heading into Tuesday's games.More >>
The Lions will be back on the field Tuesday on the road against Northwest Missouri.More >>
The Lions will be back on the field Tuesday on the road against Northwest Missouri.More >>
Lord guided the Gorillas to a 23-7 overall record during the 2017-18 season. He has compiled a 231-102 (.694) record in his 11-year tenure at Pitt State.More >>
Lord guided the Gorillas to a 23-7 overall record during the 2017-18 season. He has compiled a 231-102 (.694) record in his 11-year tenure at Pitt State.More >>
Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...More >>
Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...More >>
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...More >>
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...More >>