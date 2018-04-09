Gorillas Split DH With 1st-place UCO

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team and visiting University of Central Oklahoma traded a pair of 9-3 decisions Monday (Apr. 9) with the Gorillas winning game one and the Bronchos returning the favor in the nightcap.



Joven Afenir and Hunter Clanin each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in Pitt State's game one victory. The Gorillas broke open a 1-1 game with two runs in the fourth and three runs in both the fifth and sixth frames.



Cooper Gardner (6-1) earned the win in relief of starter Cody White. Gardner allowed two runs in 3.0 innings of work.



In game two, UCO (27-11, 19-5 MIAA) struck for four runs in the top of the first inning and rode that early momentum to the victory. Pitt State (23-13, 15-9 MIAA) trimmed the margin to 5-3 in the third inning, before the Bronchos tacked on four insurance runs in the final two innings of play.



Colton Pogue, Afenir and Cody White all had two hits for the Gorillas.