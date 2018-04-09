An Error Sends The Kansas Education Bill Back - How The Correct Version Could Impact SEK Schools

First - the error - totaling nearly $80 million *less* in funding for schools statewide.

Here's what happened.

The bill was passed, but with a substitute by the senate.

Unfortunately, that substitute had an error which was included in the bill that was formally passed by both sides.

So, many districts were only seeing half of the increase in funding expected - like Pittsburg, for example - expecting an increase of around $940,000 in funding, In the error, the district would have only seen an increase of $458,000- some districts, ended up seeing a reduction in funding for 2019 instead of an increase, due to the error.

A technical reading will now be discussed when the legislature returns on April 26th.

A link to more information about the error - and details on the *intended* version versus the *passed* version are available through the Kansas State Department of Education website.

http://www.ksde.org/agency/fiscal-and-administrative-services/school-finance/whats-new

Now, onto the potential impacts of the *correct* version of the bill.

Over the weekend, teachers from across the state of Kansas came together at the capitol to stand strong for the latest school funding bill as it passed the house and senate.

Rhonda White, Lakeside Elementary Principal: "This funding increase will certainly help with addressing some of those programs that have been deferred, but it will also allow districts to look at some different staffing decision, look at different programs, and support services that they might have not been able to look at because of funding."

Districts, like USD 250 would receive an increase of around $940,000 2018/2019 school year.

Rhonda: "I think that's what's important for the state of Kansas is that our legislators can come together and look at a plan that's going to benefit our students and our schools."

However, the Kansas Supreme Court has shot down past bills because they haven't been up to par with what they feel is enough funding for education.

Anita White, Social Studies Teacher, Pittsburg High School: "The supreme court still has to evaluate and determine the constitutionality especially the adequacy part of this bill, it is a multi-year plan, that's a positive."

Pittsburg High School teacher Anita White is hoping this bill, once it's fully corrected, meets their expectations.

Anita: "Always cautiously optimistic that the court will see this as a positive move by the legislature and continue to push things in that direction."