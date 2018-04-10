Pittsburg Farmer's Market: Veggie Pizza (Part 1)

Veggie Pizza
- Prep Time 10 minutes
- Cook Time 2 hours
- Total Time 2 hours 10 minutes
- Servings 16 servings
- Calories 244 kcal
Ingredients
- 2 packages refrigerated crescent rolls
- 2 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese softened
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 packet dry Ranch dressing mix or make it from scratch
- 1 cup chopped broccoli
- 1 cup chopped cauliflower
- 1 cup chopped or shredded carrots
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ¼ cup each additional chopped vegetables such as bell pepper, tomato, scallions, or black olives
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line a 11-inch by 17-inch or larger baking sheet with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Unroll crescent roll triangles and arrange into rectangles to from a crust, pressing the seams together.
- Bake the crust according to the package instructions, about 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool completely, at least 30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, mayonnaise, and salad dressing mix. Chill in refrigerator to blend flavors while crust cools.
- Spread the cream cheese mixture over the cooled crust. Top with broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots. Sprinkle with cheese and any additional vegetables, if using.
- Chill at least one hour before slicing to serve.
Recipe Notes
To make ahead, bake the crust, cool completely, and cover with plastic wrap overnight. The cream cheese mixture can be made up to 1 day in advance, and all vegetables can be prepped in advance too.
Click here for nutrition information and to watch as Alicia Shoemaker tops off the Veggie Pizza with veggies in season now at the Pittsburg Farmers Market.