Quantcast

Pittsburg Farmer's Market: Veggie Pizza (Part 2) - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Farmer's Market: Veggie Pizza (Part 2)

Updated:

The Pittsburg Farmer's Market opens this Saturday (April 14th) at 8:00am!

Veggie Pizza Nutrition Facts

(Amount Per Serving)              (% Daily Value)

Calories                                             244

Total Fat                                             23 g                                       35%

Cholesterol                                         41.25mg                                14%

Sodium                                               279.1mg                                12%

Total Carbohydrate                             5.7g                                        2%

                Sugars                                  2 g                                                         

Protein                                                 4.3 g                                      9%

Vitamin A                                                                                           13%

Vitamin C                                                                                           15%

Looking for the recipe?  Click here!

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.