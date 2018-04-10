Pittsburg Farmer's Market: Veggie Pizza (Part 2)

The Pittsburg Farmer's Market opens this Saturday (April 14th) at 8:00am!
Veggie Pizza Nutrition Facts
(Amount Per Serving) (% Daily Value)
Calories 244
Total Fat 23 g 35%
Cholesterol 41.25mg 14%
Sodium 279.1mg 12%
Total Carbohydrate 5.7g 2%
Sugars 2 g
Protein 4.3 g 9%
Vitamin A 13%
Vitamin C 15%
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.