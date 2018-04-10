KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-10

Quantcast

NEW JOPLIN MAYOR

  • The city of Joplin has a new mayor.. Who's no stranger to the position.  Council members approved Gary Shaw for the position last night.  He's beginning his 5th term on the council.  He's also a former Joplin mayor.. Holding the title for one term before the 2011 tornado.

KANSAS EDUCATION FUNDING

  • Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer was expected to sign a bill passed by the house and senate this weekend for education funding.  However, an error was discovered, and now the bill has to wait for a "technical reading" on April 26th when legislators reconvene.   The bill, in it's correct form, would bring around a $940,000 funding increase for Pittsburg Schools in the 20-18, 20-19 school year.

OKLAHOMA TEACHER WALKOUT

  • In Oklahoma.  The statewide "teacher walkout" enters it 2nd week.  Hundreds were back in Oklahoma City yesterday.  Last week, the "Oklahoma State School Boards Association" released a statement encouraging teachers to return to their classrooms.  Some schools in Ottawa County, including the Miami School District, have canceled classes for today.

FBI RAID

  • The President is lashing out after the FBI raided the New York home and office of his longtime attorney, Michael Cohen.  Federal investigators seized documents and other materials yesterday, as part of a referral by the office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.  CBS News has learned the evidence seized was part of an investigation into possible campaign finance violations...and included communications with the President

FACEBOOK HEARING

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress today, about data privacy.  In prepared remarks released yesterday, Zuckerberg apologized to its users saying the company didn't do enough to prevent its tools from being used for harm.  Last week, Zuckerberg acknowledged up to 87 million Facebook users likely had their personal data accessed by a political consulting firm.

