Women's Roundtable and Luncheon - April 17

Women's Roundtable and Luncheon - April 17

Updated:

The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and the MSSU Small Business Technology and Development Center is hosting "Generations in the Workplace."

The women's roundtable will be held Tuesday, April 17th, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Carl Junction Community Center (303 N. Main).

Organizers say from Baby Boomers to Nexters, more generations are working together within companies than ever before creating tension, miscommunication, innovation and success.  A women's panel at the event will discuss these generational differences and opportunities.  The panel will be led by Kat DeGraff (Arvest Bank), Jo Kleinsorge (Keller Williams), Kathy Tackett (Carl Junction Schools), and Carol Stark (Joplin Globe).

The event is free and lunch will be provided.  Reservations are required due to limited seats.  The deadline to reserve spaces is April 13 at 4 pm. RSVP by email: Info@CarlJunctionCC.com

Details: CJACC (417) 649-8846.

The event is sponsored by Elizabeth Turner Law Office and catered by Culver Creek Trading Company.

    NEW JOPLIN MAYOR The city of Joplin has a new mayor.. Who's no stranger to the position.  Council members approved Gary Shaw for the position last night.  He's beginning his 5th term on the council.  He's also a former Joplin mayor.. Holding the title for one term before the 2011 tornado. KANSAS EDUCATION FUNDING Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer was expected to sign a bill passed by the house and senate this weekend for education funding.  However, an error was ...More >>
    Kids are still learning, eating and playing here at the Afton Public Schools, but keeping school in session could be more important for kid's trying to graduate, Like Cindy Saylor's son who's a senior at the high school. "We're filling out scholarships. We've got deadlines for scholarships and in order to get those scholarships, you've got deadlines to meet or your final GPA. And if school is extended, that final GPA is not gonna be ready. So that could cost them more i...More >>
    Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th.  Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama.  It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room.  Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...

    Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th.  Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama.  It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room.  Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...

    Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with foc...More >>
    Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>
    The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening. 

    The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening. 

