Women's Roundtable and Luncheon - April 17

The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and the MSSU Small Business Technology and Development Center is hosting "Generations in the Workplace."
The women's roundtable will be held Tuesday, April 17th, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Carl Junction Community Center (303 N. Main).
Organizers say from Baby Boomers to Nexters, more generations are working together within companies than ever before creating tension, miscommunication, innovation and success. A women's panel at the event will discuss these generational differences and opportunities. The panel will be led by Kat DeGraff (Arvest Bank), Jo Kleinsorge (Keller Williams), Kathy Tackett (Carl Junction Schools), and Carol Stark (Joplin Globe).
The event is free and lunch will be provided. Reservations are required due to limited seats. The deadline to reserve spaces is April 13 at 4 pm. RSVP by email: Info@CarlJunctionCC.com
Details: CJACC (417) 649-8846.
The event is sponsored by Elizabeth Turner Law Office and catered by Culver Creek Trading Company.
Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...More >>
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
