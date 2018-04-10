Women's Roundtable and Luncheon - April 17

The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and the MSSU Small Business Technology and Development Center is hosting "Generations in the Workplace."

The women's roundtable will be held Tuesday, April 17th, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Carl Junction Community Center (303 N. Main).

Organizers say from Baby Boomers to Nexters, more generations are working together within companies than ever before creating tension, miscommunication, innovation and success. A women's panel at the event will discuss these generational differences and opportunities. The panel will be led by Kat DeGraff (Arvest Bank), Jo Kleinsorge (Keller Williams), Kathy Tackett (Carl Junction Schools), and Carol Stark (Joplin Globe).

The event is free and lunch will be provided. Reservations are required due to limited seats. The deadline to reserve spaces is April 13 at 4 pm. RSVP by email: Info@CarlJunctionCC.com

Details: CJACC (417) 649-8846.

The event is sponsored by Elizabeth Turner Law Office and catered by Culver Creek Trading Company.