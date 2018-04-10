Slideshow-Crowder College Career Fair

More than 30 businesses showcased its' opportunities at Crowder College Career Fair. Several businesses on hand were able to network with potential employees. The Career Fair gives students a chance to check out what local industries offer in the four states.
Area law enforcement agencies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. https://takebackday.dea.gov/ The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an effort to address the public safety and health issue of abused prescription drugs. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. That abuse could lead to addiction and overdose deaths. In October of 2017, nearly 5,000 la...More >>
Joplin Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a young girl in Joplin. Authorities say the incident happened the night of April 6th. Police were contacted around midnight about a man that entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama. It was reported that a juvenile female woke up and found the suspect in her room. Police were told that the suspect physically assaulted and injured the girl before leaving the home on foot. The fa...More >>
A Reeds, Missouri woman has died from her injuries following a car crash last week. According to Joplin Police Department last Thursday evening officers responded to I-44 Eastbound mile marker 12.8 for a single vehicle crash. A 1998 Hyundai Accent driven by 33 year old Frances Wallace left the road, rolled several times, and landing in heavy brush. Wallace was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. On Saturday, April 7, 2018 Wallace di...More >>
