SONIC Drive-In Asks For Help For Local Teachers

SONIC Drive-In asks for help raising money for Joplin public school teachers.
SONIC Drive-In has agreed to match all donations made to Joplin-based teacher projects dollar for dollar, up to $25,000 through a partnership with DonorsChoose.org. The funds will help teachers get supplies to help their students learn.
To help support Joplin teachers, click this link. You'll be directed to a webpage that lists all of the eligible teacher projects in Joplin. You can donate any amount to their project. Every dollar donated will be matched by SONIC Drive-In.
Ms. Burt at Cecil Floyd Elementary School teaches students who have been diagnosed with emotional disturbances and behavior disorders that keep them from being in a regular educational classroom. She has a project on DonorsChoose.org asking for money for the Hot Dots learning system to assist with learning basic reading and math skills.
Ms. Burt joins many other Joplin teachers that have projects on the website. But it's not just Joplin teachers you can donate to.
You can donate to other projects including projects created by Ms. Kellenberger at Jasper Elementary School in Jasper, Ms. Skiles at Carl Junction Intermediate School, Mrs. Mitchell at Bess Truman Primary Center in Webb City and more.
SONIC Drive-In's Limeades for Learning program helps provide support to public school teachers and students by funding classroom projects.
DonorsChoose.org is a non-profit organization created to facilitate crowd-funding in support of public school teachers.
