National Drug Take Back Day - April 28

Area law enforcement agencies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an effort to address the public safety and health issue of abused prescription drugs. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. That abuse could lead to addiction and overdose deaths.

In October of 2017, nearly 5,000 law enforcement departments took part in Take Back Day. They collected a total of 456 tons of prescription drugs.

Kansas: 68 agencies took part collecting 13,337 pounds (about 6.6 tons)

Missouri: 136 agencies collected 37,577 pounds (about 18.8 tons)

Oklahoma: 29 agencies collected 1,307 pounds (about .7 tons)

Arkansas: 152 collected 28,035 pounds (about 14 tons)

The Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010 was added to the Controlled Substances Act to allow the DEA to expand how people can dispose of pharmaceutical controlled substances. The goal of the Disposal Act is to encourage public and private entities to develop a variety of methods of collection and disposal in a secure, convenient, and responsible manner.

The DEA sponsors nationwide take-back events in the spring and fall. The next one is on Saturday, April 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

