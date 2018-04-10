Quantcast

Changing Ad Preferences on Facebook

Updated:

Go to the Facebook app- Click the menu button in the upper right hand corner- click Account Settings- Ads- Your Information-  Review and Manage your Categories- touch the menu button on the right side of each category- hit Remove Category. 


A similar process is required on the desktop version of Facebook. 
 

