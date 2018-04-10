Quantcast

Mound Valley Soap Box Derby Car Race - April 20 - KOAM TV 7

Mound Valley Soap Box Derby Car Race - April 20

Updated:

Mound Valley Junior High's Soap Box Derby Car Race

When: Friday, April 20th, 2018 @ 1:30 p.m.

Where: Mound Valley, KS - 5th and Hickory to 5th & Pecan (at the flagpole)

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Local Missouri Communities Named Opportunity Zones

    Local Missouri Communities Named Opportunity Zones

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:07:28 GMT
    Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announce 161 locations now considered Opportunity Zones. The new Opportunity Zones in Missouri were determined by the state.  Officials say these areas will see added incentives for investment thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  "We've already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms. Now I'm proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses ...More >>
    Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announce 161 locations now considered Opportunity Zones. The new Opportunity Zones in Missouri were determined by the state.  Officials say these areas will see added incentives for investment thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  "We've already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms. Now I'm proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses ...More >>

  • Oklahoma Attorney General Releases Tar Creek Audits, Additionally Faces New Lawsuit

    Oklahoma Attorney General Releases Tar Creek Audits, Additionally Faces New Lawsuit

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:08:46 GMT

    The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday.  And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday.  And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...

    More >>

  • Local Officials Praise Closure of Adult Classified Website

    Local Officials Praise Closure of Adult Classified Website

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:07:09 GMT

    Officials allege Backpage.com earned $500 million in revenue from prostitution since it was founded in 2004.

    More >>

    Officials allege Backpage.com earned $500 million in revenue from prostitution since it was founded in 2004.

    More >>
    •   

  • Upcoming EventsMore>>

  • Miners Hall Museum Exhibit: Scammon - April 2 - June 28

    Miners Hall Museum Exhibit: Scammon - April 2 - June 28

    Monday, March 26 2018 4:36 PM EDT2018-03-26 20:36:47 GMT
    Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with foc...More >>
    Miners Hall Museum in Franklin, KS is proud to announce the next Quarterly Exhibit opening April 2nd and continuing through June 28th. In keeping with the second quarterly exhibits in recognizing the coal camps of the Southeast Kansas coal fields, the next installment in this series will feature Scammon. Scammon, located in Cherokee County, is the home of the first deep shaft coal mine which was sunk in 1874. This exhibit will provide an overview of this town’s history, with foc...More >>

  • Crawford County, KS Events - April 1 - 15

    Crawford County, KS Events - April 1 - 15

    Monday, March 26 2018 3:48 PM EDT2018-03-26 19:48:57 GMT
    Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>
    Sunday April 1 • 6:30 a.m. - Big Brutus Easter Sunday Sunrise Service • 11:00 a.m. - Grand Opening Revival and Easter Egg Hunt at The Door Christian Fellowship Church in Pittsburg Tuesday April 3 • Great Gorilla Games at PSU's Weede Physical Education Building. Numerous high schools from the region go head-to-head in technology-based competitions. • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas Technology Center Wednesday April 4 • Construction Expo at PSU's Kansas...More >>

  • USD 247 Kindergarten Prek Roundup - April 9, 16

    USD 247 Kindergarten Prek Roundup - April 9, 16

    Monday, February 12 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-12 17:26:24 GMT

    The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening. 

    More >>

    The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.