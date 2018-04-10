Oklahoma Attorney General Releases Tar Creek Audits, Additionally Faces New Lawsuit

The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday.

And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit.

The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek.

However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between the former Attorney General Scott Pruitt and Senator James Inhofe from around that time, saying these audits show allegations of wrong doings, like paying contractors too much and rigged bidding processes.

"We want to know if Pruitt was communicating with Inhofe staff about the audit, refusing to release it and about his decision not to bring criminal charges. Our lawsuit seeks to find out what their goal was, talking to each other and if there are any sort of communications about how Pruitt decided to handle that situation"

The communications director from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office says they are aware of this open records request and are trying to fulfill it.

Also that the criminal prosecutors for Scott Pruitt, Mike Hunter, and the EPA's inspector general during President Obama's administration reviewed the audits and found no criminal grounds for prosecution.

The original audit was conducted before civil litigation caused the project to be re-bid. The original audit regarding the initial bidding process can be found, here.

The second audit is the subject of the current litigation and what was investigated by multiple agencies. Read the second audit.

Supporting documents

The Campaign for Accountability filed a lawsuit today against Attorney General Mike Hunter, you can read it here.