Volunteer Open House at George Washington Carver National Monument

Diamond, Missouri - In celebration of National Volunteer Week, George Washington Carver National Monument is hosting a volunteer sign up. It was the spirit of volunteerism that motivated citizens to begin a grass roots campaign in support of the establishment of George Washington Carver National Monument 75 years ago, making it the first national park designated to honor an African American. That spirit of advocacy and service continues as volunteers from the local community help visitors learn more about the esteemed scientist, teacher, and humanitarian.
Come join us! Do you have a long history of visiting the Monument or are you new to the area? You have a place at George Washington Carver National Monument! Use your time and talents to share Carver’s life story, work with park rangers and volunteers, and be a steward for the Monument. Stop by the visitor center between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and talk with park rangers and volunteers to learn how you can become involved. We would be glad to work with your schedule for a more convenient time. Call or email us!
This “Find Your Park” event invites the public to see that a national park can be more than a place -- it can be a feeling, a state of mind, or a sense of American pride. Beyond vast landscapes, the campaign highlights historical, urban, and cultural parks, as well as the National Park Service programs that protect, preserve and share nature, culture, and history in communities nationwide.
Administered by the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior, George Washington Carver National Monument preserves the birthplace and childhood home of George Washington Carver, scientist, educator, and humanitarian.
Contact: Diane Eilenstein, diane_eilenstein@nps.gov, 417-325-4151
