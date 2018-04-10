Quantcast

Volunteer Open House at George Washington Carver National Monume - KOAM TV 7

Volunteer Open House at George Washington Carver National Monument

Volunteer Open House at George Washington Carver National Monument

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

Diamond, Missouri - In celebration of National Volunteer Week, George Washington Carver National Monument is hosting a volunteer sign up. It was the spirit of volunteerism that motivated citizens to begin a grass roots campaign in support of the establishment of George Washington Carver National Monument 75 years ago, making it the first national park designated to honor an African American. That spirit of advocacy and service continues as volunteers from the local community help visitors learn more about the esteemed scientist, teacher, and humanitarian.

Come join us! Do you have a long history of visiting the Monument or are you new to the area? You have a place at George Washington Carver National Monument! Use your time and talents to share Carver’s life story, work with park rangers and volunteers, and be a steward for the Monument. Stop by the visitor center between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and talk with park rangers and volunteers to learn how you can become involved. We would be glad to work with your schedule for a more convenient time. Call or email us!

This “Find Your Park” event invites the public to see that a national park can be more than a place -- it can be a feeling, a state of mind, or a sense of American pride. Beyond vast landscapes, the campaign highlights historical, urban, and cultural parks, as well as the National Park Service programs that protect, preserve and share nature, culture, and history in communities nationwide.

Administered by the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior, George Washington Carver National Monument preserves the birthplace and childhood home of George Washington Carver, scientist, educator, and humanitarian. 

Contact:    Diane Eilenstein, diane_eilenstein@nps.gov, 417-325-4151 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Local Missouri Communities Named Opportunity Zones

    Local Missouri Communities Named Opportunity Zones

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:07:28 GMT
    Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announce 161 locations now considered Opportunity Zones. The new Opportunity Zones in Missouri were determined by the state.  Officials say these areas will see added incentives for investment thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  "We've already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms. Now I'm proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses ...More >>
    Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announce 161 locations now considered Opportunity Zones. The new Opportunity Zones in Missouri were determined by the state.  Officials say these areas will see added incentives for investment thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  "We've already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms. Now I'm proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses ...More >>

  • Oklahoma Attorney General Releases Tar Creek Audits, Additionally Faces New Lawsuit

    Oklahoma Attorney General Releases Tar Creek Audits, Additionally Faces New Lawsuit

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:08:46 GMT

    The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday.  And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday.  And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...

    More >>

  • Local Officials Praise Closure of Adult Classified Website

    Local Officials Praise Closure of Adult Classified Website

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:07:09 GMT

    Officials allege Backpage.com earned $500 million in revenue from prostitution since it was founded in 2004.

    More >>

    Officials allege Backpage.com earned $500 million in revenue from prostitution since it was founded in 2004.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.