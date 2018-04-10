Rodeo Miami - May 4-5



(Miami, OK) - The 2018 Rodeo Miami event, hosted by Vance Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, will take place on Friday, May 4th and Saturday, May 5th at the Miami Fairgrounds. This event has been recognized by the American Cowboy Rodeo Association (ACRA) as the Rodeo of the Year for the past eight consecutive years (2010-2017). With more than four hundred contestants anticipated, the event continues to draw fans from across the four state regions and serves as one of the largest annual events held in Miami, Oklahoma.

Rodeo tickets, sponsored by Quapaw Casino, are on sale and can be purchased from Queen, Teen or Sweetheart contestants, the Miami CVB Visitor Center (111 N. Main) or at Westco Home Furnishings locations in Miami, Vinita, Grove, Neosho, MO and Columbus, KS. Advanced tickets are available and are $10 nightly for adults or $15 for both nights. At the gate, a one-day ticket will be sold for $12 for adults and the two-day ticket will be $20. Tickets for kids (4-10) are $5 nightly in advance and at the gate. Ages 3 and under are free.

“This event continues to grow and we are thrilled to bring back a full line-up of family fun for the region” stated Bob Carder, Chairman of Rodeo Miami. “Rodeo Miami is one of the top ACRA rodeos in the area and we look forward to another great event. This event is full of entertainment for all ages” Carder added. Rodeo festivities begin in Miami on Friday, May 4th with INTEGRIS Miami Hospital Kids Night. Gates at the Miami Fairgrounds will open at 5 p.m. nightly. Kids’ activities will start at 6 p.m. and will include the NEO Kids Zone where kids will be taught how to rope.

Mutton Bustin, a favorite crowd pleaser, will take place on both nights of the rodeo. Kids interested in entering must be registered at the announcers’ stand each night by 6 p.m. Participation is on a first-come, first-serve basis and participants must weigh sixty pounds or less. Cost to enter is $20. Each night, the winner will receive a Rodeo Miami buckle.

The rodeo performance will begin nightly at 7:30 p.m. Miss Rodeo Miami Queen, Teen and Little Miss Rodeo Miami Sweetheart will be crowned on Friday, May 4th. Rodeo Clown and funny man Matt Tarr will be a part of the performance both nights. Rodeo entertainment is being sponsored by Buffalo Run Casino.

On Saturday, May 5th, Slack will start at 8 a.m. Cost to attend is $5 per person at the gate. Once Slack is complete, the stands will be cleared and prepared for the evening performance. Activities for kids will kick-off at 6 p.m. and the rodeo will follow at 7:30 p.m. The annual “Spirit of Miami” award will be presented on Saturday evening. This award has become a tradition of Rodeo Miami and allows event organizers the opportunity to honor a community volunteer that gives back to the city with the special “Spirit of Miami.”

Pink Night at Rodeo Miami will be on Saturday, May 5th. Rodeo fans are encouraged to wear pink on Saturday to help in supporting the “tough enough to wear pink” theme. Pink bracelets will be sold and special activities will take place to help support cancer programs in our region. Rodeo fans will have the opportunity to donate towards the project during the Saturday night performance.

Concessions will be available each night and during slack. There will be a hospitality tent for contestants for both days. For more information about Rodeo Miami, call the Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau at 918-542-4435 or follow Rodeo Miami on Facebook for event updates.

Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau