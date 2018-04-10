Rodeo Miami - May 4-5

The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday. And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...More >>
Officials allege Backpage.com earned $500 million in revenue from prostitution since it was founded in 2004.More >>
Area law enforcement agencies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. https://takebackday.dea.gov/ The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an effort to address the public safety and health issue of abused prescription drugs. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. That abuse could lead to addiction and overdose deaths. In October of 2017, nearly 5,000 la...More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
