National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.More >>
The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday. And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...More >>
Officials allege Backpage.com earned $500 million in revenue from prostitution since it was founded in 2004.More >>
Area law enforcement agencies will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. https://takebackday.dea.gov/ The DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an effort to address the public safety and health issue of abused prescription drugs. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. That abuse could lead to addiction and overdose deaths. In October of 2017, nearly 5,000 la...More >>
National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.More >>
Working late into Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Kansas lawmakers finally passed an education funding bill it hopes meets the requirements of a Supreme Court mandate to boost spending on public schools. The final day of debate took place with teachers rallying at the capitol. Republican Governor Jeff Colyer publicly endorsed the bill that would phase in a $534 million increase in education funding over five years.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping with a fatal shooting in Delaware County. A father is being held on a murder complaint in the fatal shooting of his 13-year old son who was driving what the father thought was a stolen truck.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out flames at an abandoned building on 10th, between Locust and Broadway in Pittsburg. The fire was full engulfed around 8 this evening.More >>
Joplin police are hunting a suspect after a man entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama just after midnight Saturday morning and physically assaulted a juvenile female.More >>
An open house lets the public see inside Joplin’s new Early Childhood Center. The school district held a ribbon cutting this afternoon for the center located on South McClelland just north of Irving elementary.More >>
Today marks the one year anniversary of the Goodman, Missouri tornado. But today the anniversary becomes a time for celebration with a ground breaking.More >>
Thousands of Oklahoma teachers protest school funding and low wages for a second day at the state capitol. This is the second day of the statewide teacher walkout. So it is not a shock that the state struggles to keep educators within its boundaries. And districts are competing for teachers.More >>
Diamond, Missouri voters face several ballot issues Tuesday including two from the school district. The Diamond school district wants voters to approve two money questions. Superintendent Steve Hubbard said it is simply, "Permission to move it and permission to spend it."More >>
The Liberal Missouri school district asks voters to back a three million dollar bond issue. The district hopes to build tornado shelters with help from FEMA but first has to convince voters to help fund them.More >>
