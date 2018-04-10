Quantcast

National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
     In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men.

The gender wage gap according to the  Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.  But in Jasper county is worse at 76 cents, Newton county 79 cents, McDonald county 82 cents and Barton County 77 cents.

At CFI Trucking, Connie Lewing is a driver planner.  Fifty-eight percent of its operations staff is female.  
Lewing said, "Were salaried so  everyone gets paid the same, male or female. It doesnt matter. But shes worked other places where pay wasnt equitable. Something she believes is important.
If i can do the same job someone else is  doing, I  feel I should be paid the same," said Lewing.
Truck drivers get paid based on miles not gender. Fourteen  percent of drivers are female while its six to seven  percent industry wide.
The companys recruiting manager says CFI is working to minimize gender bias by paying people based on the work itself.

Alan Brady explained, "What we've done as a company is gone through and created accurate job descriptions on each of the positions. And gone through and leveled each job at what the expectations are so that then we can pull back and treat everyone the same. He added its true for executives. So, I'm  happy to say  senior management is twenty-five percent female."

You can count among them, Angela Ridge, the new vice president of human resources.  She has spent her career in the male dominated transportation industry.
Ridge said, "I've always felt equal.  I've always felt i had  a voice at the table regardless of position or title. I think thats part of the company I worked for (Conway trucking)  and the value  that was placed  on every individual.
We asked, "Do you feel like youre paid like the men in the company, equal to the men in the company?"

Ridge answered, In my company yes, I  would say if you look  at national trends and roles  like mine  at a variety of companies, I would say no. I think the disparity still exists.  Is that gap closing?  I dont really think so."
 

     Brady says other things his company is doing to make climbing the job ladder equitable is having an open job board so employees see openings available, looking at all applicants and giving feedback to grow those employees.

While the salary is set for dispatchers at CFI, its when you get into executive positions at most companies, where women have  to fight for equal pay. And some say its all about having the confidence to do that.
 

Missouri Career Center functional leader, Troy Roland said, "Number one, understand the skills and abilities you bring to the table.  And  then two, understand what that  median level is and don't except nothing less." 
Currently based on median wages in Missouri, women on average earn eight thousand dollars less than men.

For a county by county comparison click here. 

