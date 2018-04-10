National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO



In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men.

The gender wage gap according to the Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide. But in Jasper county is worse at 76 cents, Newton county 79 cents, McDonald county 82 cents and Barton County 77 cents.

At CFI Trucking, Connie Lewing is a driver planner. Fifty-eight percent of its operations staff is female.

Lewing said, "We’re salaried so everyone gets paid the same, male or female. It doesn’t matter.” But she’s worked other places where pay wasn’t equitable. Something she believes is important.

“If i can do the same job someone else is doing, I feel I should be paid the same," said Lewing.

Truck drivers get paid based on miles not gender. Fourteen percent of drivers are female while it’s six to seven percent industry wide.

The company’s recruiting manager says CFI is working to minimize gender bias by paying people based on the work itself.



Alan Brady explained, "What we've done as a company is gone through and created accurate job descriptions on each of the positions. And gone through and leveled each job at what the expectations are so that then we can pull back and treat everyone the same.” He added it’s true for executives. “So, I'm happy to say senior management is twenty-five percent female."



You can count among them, Angela Ridge, the new vice president of human resources. She has spent her career in the male dominated transportation industry.

Ridge said, "I've always felt equal. I've always felt i had a voice at the table regardless of position or title. I think that’s part of the company I worked for (Conway trucking) and the value that was placed on every individual.”

We asked, "Do you feel like you’re paid like the men in the company, equal to the men in the company?"

Ridge answered, “In my company yes, I would say if you look at national trends and roles like mine at a variety of companies, I would say no. I think the disparity still exists. Is that gap closing? I don’t really think so."



Brady says other things his company is doing to make climbing the job ladder equitable is having an open job board so employees see openings available, looking at all applicants and giving feedback to grow those employees.

While the salary is set for dispatchers at CFI, it’s when you get into executive positions at most companies, where women have to fight for equal pay. And some say it’s all about having the confidence to do that.



Missouri Career Center functional leader, Troy Roland said, "Number one, understand the skills and abilities you bring to the table. And then two, understand what that median level is and don't except nothing less."

Currently based on median wages in Missouri, women on average earn eight thousand dollars less than men.

For a county by county comparison click here.