Quantcast

Missouri to receive $100 million in disaster relief - KOAM TV 7

Missouri to receive $100 million in disaster relief

Missouri to receive $100 million in disaster relief

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect
Neosho, MO Neosho, MO

From Associated Press -

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri will receive more than $100 million in federal funds for disaster relief in response to severe flooding across the state during the past few years.

The money, announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is part of a Community Development Block Grant.

A little more than half of the money, $58.5 million, will go toward fixing bridges, roads and other rebuilding projects. More than $41 million will be used for preventative measures, such as demolishing structures that have repeatedly flooded.

Gov. Eric Greitens says in a news release that some community projects have already been approved.

The money was appropriated by the budget deal Congress passed in February.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO

    National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:27:13 GMT

          National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO      In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the  Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.  

    More >>

          National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO      In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the  Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.  

    More >>

  • Local Missouri Communities Named Opportunity Zones

    Local Missouri Communities Named Opportunity Zones

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:07:28 GMT
    Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announce 161 locations now considered Opportunity Zones. The new Opportunity Zones in Missouri were determined by the state.  Officials say these areas will see added incentives for investment thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  "We've already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms. Now I'm proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses ...More >>
    Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announce 161 locations now considered Opportunity Zones. The new Opportunity Zones in Missouri were determined by the state.  Officials say these areas will see added incentives for investment thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  "We've already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms. Now I'm proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses ...More >>

  • Oklahoma Attorney General Releases Tar Creek Audits, Additionally Faces New Lawsuit

    Oklahoma Attorney General Releases Tar Creek Audits, Additionally Faces New Lawsuit

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:08:46 GMT

    The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday.  And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday.  And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.