Pitt State Softball Splits With SBU

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- The Pittsburg State University softball team split a pair of one-run decisions with Southwest Baptist University on Tuesday (Apr. 10). The Bearcats won the first game, 1-0, before the Gorillas rallied back to win, 3-2.



The Bearcats' scored on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 8th inning to capture the win in game one.



Southwest Baptist (15-26, 5-11 MIAA) starter Claire Miller earned the win. She pitched 8.0 innings allowing only one hit and recorded nine strikeouts.



Pitt State (18-27, 8-8 MIAA) had 8 hits in game two, taking the lead early scoring two runs in the second inning. The Bearcats scored one run in the third and fifth inning to tie the game up heading into the seventh inning.



Myka Hayward went 2-for-3 with a solo HR in the seventh to give the Gorillas the lead.



Brooklynne Simbeck started the game in the circle for the Gorillas and pitched 3.0 innings. She gave up one run, on four hits. Bree Cornett threw the final 4.0 innings to capture her seventh win of the season.