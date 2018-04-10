Lions Split DH at Northwest

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Maryville, Mo. – The Missouri Southern softball team split a doubleheader at Northwest Missouri today coming back to win 2-1 in game two after falling 4-3 in game one, preserving the split in the MIAA doubleheader at Bearcat Softball Field Tuesday afternoon.



Game One

Both teams began game one by going scoreless in the first, but the Bearcats opened the scoring with two runs in the their half of the second off a single and double while two outs were on the board. Northwest Missouri (21-13, 12-6 MIAA) tacked on another run after a home run to right center for a 3-0 lead.



The Lions (20-24, 7-11 MIAA) tied the game up at 3-3 after an error allowed the first run and then continued on a RBI-groundout by Angel Badalamenti, followed by Emilee Meyer hitting one towards shortstop for a infield single, scoring the tying run.



The Bearcats came back and won the game through a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh.



Meyer recorded a 2-for-3 stand at the plate, while five other Lions each provided a hit in the loss.



Game Two

It was set to be a pitchers dual as both starters did not allow a single run in five innings of play.



The Lions found a spot in the top of the sixth to get on the board after lead-off hitter Abi Corbett reached first on a single and then stole second, followed by an Elizabeth Windsor sacrifice bunt to move Corbett to third.



This led to Shelby Friend doubling into right center, scoring Corbett and giving the Lions a 1-0 lead.



Southern added a run in the seventh to take a 2-0 advantage into the Bearcats final at-bat. NWMSU scored a run, but was not enough as the Lions secured a 2-1 victory.



Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm recorded her sixth complete-game win, while giving up one run on three hits, and striking out three.



Next Up

Softball returns back to Joplin for its final home series of the 2018 season as the Lions host the Lincoln Tigers on Friday at 2:00 pm inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex with a possibility to change.

