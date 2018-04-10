Quantcast

Webb City Wins 5th Straight - KOAM TV 7

Webb City Wins 5th Straight

Updated:

The Webb City Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 lead against Ozark in the first inning, and would go on to beat the Tigers 8-6 Tuesday night.

The Cardinals are now 12-2 overall and have won five straight games. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO

    National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:27:13 GMT

          National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO      In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the  Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.  

    More >>

          National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO      In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the  Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.  

    More >>

  • Local Missouri Communities Named Opportunity Zones

    Local Missouri Communities Named Opportunity Zones

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-04-10 23:07:28 GMT
    Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announce 161 locations now considered Opportunity Zones. The new Opportunity Zones in Missouri were determined by the state.  Officials say these areas will see added incentives for investment thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  "We've already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms. Now I'm proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses ...More >>
    Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Roy Blunt announce 161 locations now considered Opportunity Zones. The new Opportunity Zones in Missouri were determined by the state.  Officials say these areas will see added incentives for investment thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.  "We've already seen jobs coming back to Missouri as a result of strong conservative reforms. Now I'm proud to share that, because of tax reform, we have a new tool to bring businesses ...More >>

  • Oklahoma Attorney General Releases Tar Creek Audits, Additionally Faces New Lawsuit

    Oklahoma Attorney General Releases Tar Creek Audits, Additionally Faces New Lawsuit

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-10 22:08:46 GMT

    The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday.  And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...

    More >>

    The Oklahoma Attorney General has released the Tar Creek audits and investigative files yesterday.  And one non-profit watch dog group is filing a lawsuit. The Campaign for Accountability says they're encouraged by Attorney General Mike Hunter's releasing the audits of the work of the Lead Impacted Communities Relocation Trust at Tar Creek. However the CFA filed an open records request and want to see communications like emails and phone conversations between th...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.