'87 State Champion Miami Baseball Team Reunites

The 1987 state champion Miami Wardogs baseball team reunited in Miami on Tuesday ahead of the 2018 Wardogs game against Oologah.

Eleven players from the 4A title team, plus head coach Chris Crosbie were in attendance. The players were recognized prior to the game, and presented with the jerseys they wore during their title run back in '87.

"I've coached for a long long time. This is probably the most special year I ever had because of getting to watch those guys do something that they didn't think they were capable of doing," says coach Crosbie, "And they did it with class."



"Its a great oppurtunity to see all these guys again," says Carter Mackey, who was a pitcher on the '87 team, "Some of them I haven't seen since. But it's a neat honor and I was glad to be a part of all of it."

