Neosho Missouri Invites Visitors For Dogwood Tour

The Dogwood trees are starting to bloom and Neosho Missouri has plenty of them scattered across its hills and hollows. Now the community invites you to take a look

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and the Neosho Rotary Club are sponsoring the 57th Annual Neosho Dogwood Tour. It's a free, self-guided tour.

Tour maps and Dogwood information are available at the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce or online at www.Neosho.com.

Dogwood Tour signs will be posted along the route for this special event.

The city will host a couple of other events over the next couple of weekends that could help entice visitors.

The Friends of the Neosho National Fish Hatchery will host their Open House on Sunday, April 15th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Fish Hatchery located at 520 E. Park Street. The Fish Hatchery will give tours throughout the day. Festivities will include free lunch from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The Missouri Conservation Department will give away free trees. Other festivities will include live music and informational booths around the pond.

The 35th Annual Dogwood Run will be held on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 at 9:00am. There will be a 5K Run and 1-mile Walk. The course will run through a section of the Dogwood Tour. All Entries will receive a Dogwood Tree. The entry Fee is $8.00 in advance and $10.00 the day of the race. Registration Forms are available at the Chamber Office.